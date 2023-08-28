Calhoun Co. deputies: Volunteer firefighter in custody for arranging to have sex with minor

MARSHALL, Mich. — A volunteer firefighter was arrested Friday after a sting coordinated by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) exposed alleged intentions of sleeping with a minor.

We’re told undercover deputies posed as a 14-year-old girl. After being informed of the “girl’s” age, the firefighter, a 60-year-old Concord man, allegedly sent images of himself standing nude beside a fire engine.

CCSO says the suspect traveled to Marshall to have sex with the "girl" when he was met by members of the department's Rescuing, Humanity, Intervention, Neighborhood, Operations (RHINO) Team. He was arrested after a brief escape attempt.

Deputies stress the suspect is not representative of other community volunteers and is an exception of those who vow to protect the public.

“I don’t think any parent would allow their child to walk into a dark abandon [sic] building at night to explore,” says Sheriff Steve Hinkley. “In many cases, when a child clicks on a link or enters an app or a chat room, that is exactly what they’re doing.”

Parents are advised to keep tabs on their children’s online activity. The sheriff’s office acknowledges it’s important to respect their privacy but the internet can be dangerous, requiring guidance and support.

