MSP: Mecosta man arrested, charged for child porn and related crimes

Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 28, 2023
MECOSTA, Mich. — A Mecosta man was arrested for possessing child porn and other related crimes.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 34-year-old Robert Michael Phillips was also arrested for first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC), aggravated distribution or promotion of child porn, aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

We’re told the arrest came after investigators located evidence suggesting Phillips viewed, downloaded and uploaded child porn to the web.

Phillips was arraigned on the above charges Aug. 25, according to MSP. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted on the CSC charge alone.

State troopers remind parents to educate their children on safe internet usage. Resources are available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and MSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Report suspected child sexual exploitation to the NCMEC online.

