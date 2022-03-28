Homicide investigation underway after Battle Creek police find woman dead during welfare check

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a Battle Creek woman was found dead during a welfare check over the weekend.

Battle Creek police say 51-year-old Angela Clear was found dead on Saturday after her daughter had called and said she hadn’t heard from her mother in several days.

We’re told officers had to pick the lock to the woman’s unit at Cherry Hill Manor apartments when they arrived.

Officers found Clear dead inside.

Her death has now been ruled as a homicide.

Battle Creek police say a person of interest has been detained, interviewed and arrested. He’s been lodged at the Calhoun County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

