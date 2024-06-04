Attempted child abduction under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Police in Calhoun County are searching for a man and a pickup truck that may have been involved in an attempt to kidnap a girl.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says a 10-year-old girl reported that a man in a white Ford truck tried to lure her into his vehicle Monday, June 3 around 1:30 p.m. on Avenue C near North 20th Street.

The girl described the man as middle aged with a black beard, tattoos on his arms and legs, and piercings in his eyebrows, nose, and lips.

The pick-up was last seen driving away on Avenue C towards 20th Street. It has a black bed cap and black wheel rims.

Deputies swept the area on Monday, but could not locate the man. Additional patrols are being deployed in Springfield over the next few days.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction can contact Lt. Curtis Smith (269) 781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

