Ashley Parlier cold case revived as investigators track down person of interest

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search for answers in the cold case disappearance of Ashley Parlier has new life as investigators say they've identified a person of interest.

The 21-year-old from Battle Creek went missing in 2005.

Now 16 years later, detectives are searching property just outside the city, hoping to find her body.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says investigators recently traveled to California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania pursuing leads. Those efforts led to Wednesday's search of the area around 6 1/2 Mile Road near D Drive South in Newton Township. Deputies brought in a cadaver dog to help.

No evidence was found Wednesday, but the Sheriff's Office says it remains optimistic.

The Sheriff's Office also says a person of interest has been identified in Parlier's disappearance. That person is not being publicly identified.

Detectives say they are still seeking to interview anyone who was friends or acquaintances with Parlier. Tips can be called into the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880.

