PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An animal welfare complaint turned into the discovery of an illegal grow operation.

The Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 they had been called to an address on Cooper St near Burton St where they found the remains of four goats.

A warrant was granted on Sunday, and over 140 plants and equipment were found and seized from inside one of the buildings on the property.

So far, there's been no word on arrests related to this discovery.