'Addiction is extremely hard to overcome alone': Large rehab facility opens in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Landmark Recovery West Michigan is one of the largest rehab facilities in the area. On Tuesday they accepted their first patients.

“More specifically, here in Battle Creek, it's among the highest rates of overdose deaths, which can typically be a pretty good litmus test of just how the substance abuse trends are going in general,” said Executive Director for Landmark Recovery West Michigan Luke Savage.

He says Michigan is among the top 10 in the nation when it comes to substance use disorders. According to the CDC, 2,759 patients died from drug overdoses in 2020.

“I think across the country, the increased prevalence of drugs like fentanyl have made a big difference in those statistics, just the danger of it in general and the increased availability,” Savage said.

According to him, substance abuse may have increased during the pandemic because many people lost their support systems.

Calhoun County’s website reveals that there were 52 deaths related to opioids and other drugs in 2020.

“Addiction is extremely hard to overcome alone. Addiction is more about isolation and recovery is more about connection. So we'd like to help people start that process and gain freedom from whatever is holding them back,” he said.

The 60-bed facility will serve men and women over the age of 18.

Savage said the patient stay will range from 35 to 45 days. The center will provide medical detox, individual therapy, group support, outpatient services and more.

Christina Minton, who works as the facility’s engagement manager, knows what it’s like to deal with addiction.

She says it’s important to have faith in people going through substance use disorder.

“We're always good people; we just make bad choices, you know, and that we can always come back from it. You know, if you just give us that choice, that chance and that love. We are in there and we'll come back from it. Just give us that chance.”

