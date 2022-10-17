Police departments accepting unwanted drugs Oct. 29 in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Health officials are accepting unwanted prescription drugs at an upcoming takeback event in Ionia County.

The Ionia County Health Department (ICHD) says the effort is meant to give residents a chance to discard potentially hazardous drugs that have gone unused or expired.

We’re told the following police departments will accept prescription drugs on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until noon, no questions asked:

Belding Police Department

120 Pleasant St, Belding, MI

Lake Odessa Police Department

839 4th Ave, Lake Odessa, MI

Portland Police Department

773 E. Grand River Ave, Portland, MI

County health officials say all participants will remain anonymous.

Needles, liquids and sharps will not be accepted.

Prescription drugs have the potential to become misused and abused when they are left forgotten inside medicine cabinets, contributing to escalating overdoses in the U.S., according to ICHD.

Visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website for more information.

