3 people treated after trash compactor catches fire in Battle Creek apartments

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — 3 people suffered from smoke inhalation after a trash compactor caught fire inside a 9-story apartment building in Battle Creek on Monday.

First responders were dispatched to the Springview Tower at 4:45 p.m. on January 20 for smoke on the first floor. Firefighters found the fire inside the building's trash compactor. Several residents on the first floor had to be evacuated from their apartments to the cafeteria until the fire was put out.

Three of the residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

A single sprinkler on the 7th floor, in the trash chute area, was activated by the fire, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

