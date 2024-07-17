11-year-old boy dies days after being hit by truck in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The 11-year-old boy critically injured in a crash a week ago has died.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the boy was hit by a pickup truck while he was riding a mini-dirt bike in the road on Thursday, July 11. For days the 11-year-old lay in the hospital with critical injuries.

Sadly he passed away from his injuries on Monday, July 15.

The crash happened near Ashland and Spaulding avenues. Police say the the boy turned from Ashland onto Spaulding and into the path of an on-coming truck. A witness reportedly said the boy didn’t yield to traffic, giving the truck driver no time to stop.

The 11-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. First responders performed CPR, resuscitating him.

Police say they identified the driver of the truck as a 41-year-old man from Battle Creek.

The crash remains under investigation.

