11-year-old boy critical after dirt bike crashes with pickup in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An 11-year-old boy is stable but critical in the days following a crash in Battle Creek.

The crash happened Thursday, July 11 near Ashland and Spaulding avenues, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told the boy was traveling north on a dirt bike when he made a right-hand turn onto Spaulding Avenue.

City officials say he was hit by an eastbound 2003 Ford F-250 driven by a 41-year-old Battle Creek man. A witness reportedly said the boy didn’t yield to traffic, adding the truck driver didn’t have time to stop.

The boy went into cardiac arrest and was given CPR, the city tells us. He was successfully resuscitated and hospitalized. He was last known to be in stable but critical condition on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation.

