Battle Creek students take a stand against gun violence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek students took a stand against gun violence on Friday. At a time when students should be looking forward to graduation, they’re speaking up for their classmates that are no longer here.

Students from Battle Creek Central High School gathered in the parking lot of Willard Library Friday to make signs in honor of Jack Snyder, a 17-year-old student who was shot and killed after allegedly offering two teens a ride.

“I want support for the children. These kids are supposed to be graduating in a couple of weeks. It's supposed to be awesome. But literally, their friend is not going to be there for no good reason,” said Jack’s mother, Theresa Snyder.

Some of the signs read ‘justice for Jack,’ and other students who have died from gun violence.

The students marched from the library to the inside of First Congregational Church to hear speeches from their peers, state representatives, a local police officer and the mayor.

“He really was a boy that really wanted to get out of here in Battle Creek. He really wanted to do big things and he wanted to do big things with his girlfriend and he wanted to do big things with his best friends. He wanted to do everything,” said Jessica Perez, a student who says she knew Jack well.

The Snyder family says Jack was a kind, smart and amazing student. Before he died, he received multiple college acceptances and scholarships.

