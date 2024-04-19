Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Battle Creek man charged with open murder after deadly shooting

Battle Creek deadly shooting_1.png
FOX 17
Battle Creek deadly shooting_1.png
Posted at 6:07 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 18:07:58-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man now faces a slew of charges, including open murder, after a shooting earlier this week in Battle Creek killed a man and hurt a woman.

Battle Creek Police identified the shooting suspect as 43-year-old Thomas Knickerbocker.

Investigators said Friday Knickerbocker was arraigned Wednesday.

He was charged with open murder, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and habitual fourth violent offender.

The shooting happened on Spencer Street, just north of Michigan Avenue, around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Battle Creek deadly shooting.png

47-year-old Clayton Holt died at the scene, and a 34-year-old Battle Creek woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman hurt in Battle Creek shooting

Battle Creek Police said Friday that, as of Thursday, the woman is critical, but stable, in the hospital.

Knickerbocker was denied bond.

It’s not clear yet when he’ll be back in court.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book