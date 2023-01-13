Fans not allowed at Kalamazoo, Battle Creek games after past incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — No spectators cheered on the players from the stands for the basketball games at Loy Norrix High School on Thursday night.

There's a very specific reason why.

According to Kalamazoo district officials, both athletic directors at Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central schools decided to ban fans from attending match-ups.

The decision was based on something that happened at a football game between the two schools last fall.

"Following an incident at the Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Central football games, a joint decision was made between the high school athletic directors that there would not be any spectators at this year's basketball games," said a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Public School district.

The district did not elaborate. FOX17 did report back in October that police were investigating shots allegedly fired in the parking lot of the C.W. Post Field in Battle Creek. The incident happened after a football game. No one was hurt.

However, Battle Creek district officials claimed the decision to ban spectators at basketball games was not made in consultation with them.

"We are disappointed in how this was handled and communicated, and we sincerely apologize to our student-athletes and their families," said district officials in a statement to FOX17. "Internal discussions are underway to look into how and why this decision was made and come up with alternative solutions that will allow our athletic events to be fun, safe, and accessible for our student-athletes, their families, and the community."

