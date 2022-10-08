Battle Creek police investigate shooting outside football game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night outside of the Battle Creek Central football game.

Officers are assigned to local football games, and those inside C.W. Post Field heard shots fired near Champion and West streets around 9:40 p.m. Friday.

Officers believe someone fired five or six shots from inside a vehicle in the stadium’s parking lot.

No one was hit with gunfire or hurt, but police did find spent casings in the parking lot.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information.

