Kwanzaa celebrations kick off in West Michigan, honoring African American culture and traditions

While some are recouping from that Christmas cheer another holiday is getting started around the world and right here in West Michigan.

Thursday kicked off day one of Kwanzaa, which is a week-long celebration that's used as a time for reflection, celebration, and education of African American culture.

The culture was on full display at Four Star Theater on Grand Rapids south side with the Kwanzaa kickoff event.

It was hosted by West Michigan Jewels of Africa a group dedicated to bringing the sights and sounds of Africa to the area through education and entertainment.

Each day of Kwanzaa brings a different significance and characteristic to exemplify during the holiday, with day one consisting of Unity.

WXMI West Michigan Jewels of Africa hosted its 7th annual Kwanzaa kick off to celebrate the holiday.

"It is adopted by all the people in the world, seven days, seven principles, seven candles." said Jewellyne Richardson, Organizer and head of West Michigan Jewels of Africa. "They represent the contributions and the roots of who we are, which is Africa.”

The group hosted the event for its seventh straight year, showcasing the best of the culture, with a variety of food, music, and dancing to last the entire night. That culture also means learning about the history of the people in Grand Rapids, highlighting the good acts done by good people.

“Mr. Ruben smart, who is an ancestor who every time the children saw him. He had $2 to implement into their pockets.” said Richardson. "We're proclaiming our $2 bill concept to come to the city of Grand Rapids for the whole week of Kwanzaa, get your $2 bills. And let's showcase to the world the power of black money."

With the good comes the dark times in a city, some in attendance paying remembrance to people like Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old who was killed by a Grand Rapids Police Officer.

"It just doesn’t just stop with Patrick Lyoya but all of our people, all of our giants that make up our greater community." said Jakari Richardson, a Grand Rapids resident for all his life. ” They walk with us, and we want to walk with them as well, and continue to carry on their message, continue to fight for justice and continue to implement the things that they taught us.”

In the end that's what Kwanzaa represents, remembering the past and embracing the future of African American culture for everyone to appreciate.

"We want to change the narrative, but Kwanzaa is for us, by us, and adopted by everyone else, and we love it like that,” said Jewellyne Richardson. "We are cultural ambassadors for black power. Everyone can celebrate, every nationality, every age, every color.”

The celebration and education is just getting started, with six more days still ahead for the holiday, including a kids community Kwanzaa event taking place this Saturday at the Grand Rapids African American Museum.

