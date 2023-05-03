Wyoming voters approve public safety funding boost

WYOMING, Mich. — Voters in the city of Wyoming have approved a boost in public safety, to the tune of a $1.5 million increase over the next five years.

That includes a more than $3.8 million boost in the first year.

Unofficial resultsfrom the May 2 election showed 64% of voters in support of the Public Safety millage.

In a statement Mayor Kent Vanderwood said, "We are pleased Wyoming Voters recognized the critical needs we have aroudn public safety by approving this ballot proposal. We will ensure this millage provides dedicated funding to support additional staff, four fully operational fire stations and quicker response times."

Last weekend, some community members showed their support for the city's police and fire millage, saying quick response times save lives.

Interim City Manager John McCarter shared in a press release from the city, "The City of Wyoming has spent years taking significant steps to address state funding shortfalls, higher costs and economic downturns. We appreciate the trust voters have in us and their partnership in providing funding for the public safety department."

The city says property owners will see an increase on their tax bills beginning this summer.

