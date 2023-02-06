Wyoming police: 2 arrested after shooting on Galewood Avenue

WYOMING, Mich. — Two 19-year-olds are in custody after a shooting in Wyoming Sunday night.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says officers were called to Galewood Avenue Southwest around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed numerous shell casings in the area.

Police say they learned that individuals arrived at a home on Galewood Avenue and a 19-year-old man exited the vehicle. The man then fired several shots at the home.

A 19-year-old man inside the home exited and shot at the vehicle as it was driving away.

Police arrested the 19-year-old who fired at the car. No one inside the home was injured.

According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, officers were later notified of the arrival of a 19-year-old man at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers interviewed the suspect and determined he was involved in the shooting at the home on Galewood Avenue. He was arrested after receiving treatment for his injury.

Both 19-year-olds are facing charges for felonious assault.

Police say the suspects were known to each other and had an ongoing dispute.

