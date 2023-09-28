Wyoming football coach returns to gridiron, district ‘confident’ in his ability to lead Wolves

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming High School’s head football coach has returned from leave after being accused of mistreating his players.

Wyoming Public Schools made the announcement Thursday.

FOX 17 first told you Tuesday that Carlton Brewster was taking a leave of absence from the program.

We talked with several parents Wednesday to see how they felt about the accusations against Coach Brewster— including alleged verbal and emotional abuse— some had heard similar allegations, while others were shocked.

Wyoming Public Schools said Thursday that district leaders and high school administrators completed a thorough review of the football program while Brewster was on leave.

“The district is confident in Coach Brewster’s ability to lead the program and act in the best interest of our scholar athletes,” Wyoming Public Schools said in a press release, adding, “No further comments will be provided related to this matter.”

Coach Brewster’s return means he will lead the Wolves in their matchup Friday against Mona Shores.

