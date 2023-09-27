Parents share conflicting experiences with Wyoming football coach now on leave

WYOMING, Mich. — The head coach of Wyoming High School's varsity football team is taking a leave of absence amid what concerned parents tell FOX 17 are allegations of mistreatment of players— including alleged verbal and emotional abuse.

One concerned parent, whom we will call "Parent A," told FOX 17 that, in their experience, Carlton Brewster does not use positive motivation for his players. Instead, Parent A says Coach Brewster uses judgment and negative reinforcement while embarrassing players in front of their teammates.

"My problem is it's all negative," Parent A said.

They added that Brewster does not encourage dual sport participation— speaking out against students who choose to be multi-sport athletes.

Parent A wants to stand up for all the kids, not just their own.

"We need to build these boys up, not tear them down," they said.

FOX 17 reached out to Cornell Pinkley, a former colleague of Brewster, who says these allegations of mistreating student-athletes are out of character.

"Family-oriented guy. Good guy, good guy. Good to be around. Good energy. Loved the guy," Pinkley said.

Another parent, whom we'll call "Parent B," was also surprised by the allegations against Coach Brewster.

"Actually, I was really shocked. My son and I went up to the park last night to play catch and he just, kind of, spilled it to me. He said, 'I don't know what happened but I guess he left,'" Parent B explained.

They added that they never saw any problems with Brewster, who always appeared to be dedicated.

"Once, I did meet him at the beginning of the season. It's been just amazing. He's been such an inspiration and he's been such a motivator. It's really sad to see a strong leader just leave," Parent B said.

Now, Assistant Coach Aaron Berlin will take over as Wyoming's head coach for the remainder of the season.

FOX 17 reached out to Wyoming Public Schools for comment, but district leaders said they will not speak on the issue, aside from the letter sent to district families Wednesday, because it's a personnel matter.

