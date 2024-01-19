Wyoming firefighters rescue deer from icy pond

WYOMING, Mich. — A deer is safe after being trapped inside a Wyoming pond Monday night.

The city says it happened off 52nd Street.

We’re told firefighters made their way into the frigid water and brought the deer to shore.

City officials recognized Lieutenant Bennett, Equipment Officer Kirby and Firefighter Wysocki for their efforts in a Facebook post Wednesday night.

The public is reminded to keep a close eye on children and animals near frozen bodies of water.

