PHOTOS: Georgetown Township dog rescued after falling through ice

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A dog is lucky to be alive after falling into thin ice at Cedar Lake East Monday afternoon.

First responders arrived at the lake before 1:45 p.m. after Ottawa County deputies alerted them to an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the dog, according to Georgetown Township officials.

We’re told the township’s dive team donned surface rescue suits and used ropes to draw the black Lab, named Hazel, to the lakeshore.

Georgetown Township

The township says Hazel was reunited with her owner and is doing well.

Georgetown Township

"The dog was extremely exhausted and had ice forming on its face and nose when we arrived,” says Georgetown Township Fire Chief DeWitt. “We were thankful that we got to reunite Hazel with her owner and that no one was injured.”

Residents are advised to watch their kids and pets closely around snow-covered ice that might seem like solid ground to the untrained eye.

