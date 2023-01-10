Wyoming DPS releases vehicle description in shooting death of 18-year-old

WYOMING, Mich. — Police have released a suspect vehicle description in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old bicyclist dead in Wyoming two months ago.

The shooting happened Nov. 1, 2022 along Indian Mounds Drive, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The victim was later identified as White Cloud resident Kane Allen Coronado.

Authorities are searching for a gray or silver 2000–05 Chevrolet Cavalier they say was in the area when the shooting occurred.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with authorities by calling 616-530-7300. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 616-774-2345.

