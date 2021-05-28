Working to repair and heal Grand Rapids after civil unrest one year ago

KENT — Grand Rapids police and social activists are working to create new laws and a safer police force while protecting the people they serve.

As the social fabric of our nation continues to change one-year after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the emotional scars left behind in the people who lived through the violence are being healed through conversation and action. First, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne says the need to debrief the situation has led to his proactive strategic plan, ensuring the safety of his community.

“So I think it was an awakening for everyone,” said Chief Payne. “Again, we’re building those relationships and we're going to do that through our strategic plan and implementing everything the things that we've said we would do. We'd like to avoid such situations in the future.”

Chief Payne says the progression of events the night of fire and violence in Grand Rapids started with a peaceful protest which turned into an unlawful assembly, and eventually turned into civil unrest.

“Once it was an unlawful assembly, it became a riot,” Chief Payne said.

The City of Grand Rapids is still healing from the scars left behind from that night, especially the people who experienced it. Payne went onto say his experience led to the implementation of his neighborhood policing model, strategic planning, and other initiatives to help better police-community relations.

“I think as part of our innovation, we're going to be looking at technology,” Chief Payne said. “We'll be looking at drones, or UAV’s, but more commonly known as drones, to assist us in our efforts and outreach within the community.”

He said the department will be as transparent as possible with letting people know how they’ll be using drones in the future. He’s also supporting a program called Cure Violence, focused on combating the unprecedented number of homicides and shootings in the city Grand Rapids.

An estimated $2 million in damage was done to businesses downtown Grand Rapids during the uprising, a violent response to the murder of George Floyd. Since his death, 1,068 people have been killed at the hands of police nationwide, according to research and advocacy by Mapping Police Violence.

Chief Payne is keenly aware of the violence coming from departments across the nation, which is why he’s focused his efforts to strategic planning: ensuring communities feel safe at all times, incorporating innovation, and community engagement. So we spoke to community leader Tawanna Gordon, the cousin of Breonna Taylor, to ask her thoughts about how relations with police have developed this past year.

“The ethnicities of diverse communities are just frustrated because it’s like ‘okay, we get a pause to breathe before there’s another incident, police brutality, or killing of a black or brown people,’” Gordon said. “It just needs to stop, it’s emotionally draining.”

Gordon has become a spokesperson for her community, now working with Michigan Representative Tenisha Yancey to introduce two new bills, putting limitations on no-knock warrants and excessive force used by police.

“We’re not anti-cop, we’re anti-bad cops,” Gordon said. “And there are some bad apples in those departments.”

Gordon says an official introduction of the bill will be announced on the steps of the capitol very soon. One of her long-term goals is to lead the charge in defunding police through demilitarization efforts, requesting therapists in uniform, and shining a spotlight on police brutality. Chief Payne says the budget they’ve recently approved with the city has not changed and does not plan on any defunding efforts to take affect.

