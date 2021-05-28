Timeline of FOX 17's coverage of the Civil Unrest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The entire country watched in horror around this time last year, as Derek Chauvin held his knee on the neck of George Floyd for nearly 9 minutes, sparking Black Lives Matter protests all around the country.

A lot of those protests happened in Grand Rapids. The day of Saturday, May 30 started with a few peaceful protests before riots broke out late that night in Grand Rapids.

Citizens of Grand Rapids helped rebuild the city they love after that time. Almost a year later, here is a look back at FOX 17's coverage of those riots.

Saturday, May 30—A comprehensive list of FOX 17's coverage of the riots the night that they happened.

Sunday, May 31—Hundreds gather in Muskegon at the Muskegon County Courthouse to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd.

Sunday, May 31—GRPD's Chief Eric Payne gives some powerful quotes the day after the riots in downtown Grand Rapids.

Friday, June 12—The Grand Rapids Police Department works to ID rioters who damaged downtown buildings.

Wednesday, July 15—Management of the Sundance Grill appear in court to face the suspect who damaged their restaurant.

Thursday, July 16—A 20-year-old woman is charged in connection to the riots.

Tuesday, July 21—GRPD release photos to the public, looking to ID rioters.

Tuesday, July 28—The man who had a metal police canister thrown at his head files a lawsuit against the GRPD.

Tuesday, August 4—The prosecutor's office make their first argument against suspects charged in the riots.

Friday, Sept. 4—One man is charged with one count of riot and one count of attempted malicious destruction of a building from the riots.

Tuesday, Sept. 15—The 20th person is charged from the riots.

Friday, Sept. 18—An excessive force lawsuit is filed against the GRPD from the night of the riots.

Wednesday, Oct. 21—FOX 17 speaks to two GRPD officers, who were planning to get married to each other before being called in to help the night of the riots.

Monday, March 8, 2021—The Grand Rapids Public Museum works to preserve items from the riots as Chief Payne reflects on progress made by the department.

