Work begins Wednesday on I-96 in Walker, including major ramp closure

WALKER, Mich. — The delayed closure of the ramp from I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound will begin Wednesday, May 11, according to the latest schedule from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow for bridge repairs over West River Drive and the Marquette Railroad.

The closure is scheduled through August 19.

Meanwhile, lane closures for repaving can be expected on I-96 between the Bristol Avenue bridge and the bridge over West River Drive.

Repaving is expected to continue through mid-September.

Details:

I-96

Ramp closed I-96 eastbound to US-131 southbound through August 19 for bridge work.

Detour: Exit at US-131 northbound, north to West River Drive and exit, enter from West River Drive to US-131 southbound.

Alternate detour: East to exit at Plainfield Avenue. Enter I-96 westbound, exit to US-131 southbound.

Lane closures and traffic shifts on I-96 between West River Drive and east of Bristol Avenue bridge for resurfacing through mid-September.