Woodland Mall to require all kids to have parental supervision on Saturdays

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Starting this Saturday, anyone under the age of 18 will need an adult with them while inside Woodland Mall.

The new parental supervision policy will be in effect on Saturdays starting at 6 p.m.

Preit, the company that owns Woodland Mall, says the decision is to address large groups of unsupervised minors which were disrupting the shopping experience.

"Woodland Mall is committed to maintaining a welcoming environment for all of our guests," said Tony DeLuccia, general manager of Woodland Mall. "This policy ensures our visitors can enjoy their shopping experience and fosters a secure work environment for mall employees."

On Saturdays after 6 p.m. any child must be with a parent or legal guardian who are over 21 years old. The mall says one adult can accompany up to 4 kids, but one must be related to that adult.

Any children found violating the policy will be asked to leave the mall property.

The supervision policy could be extended to other days and hours during the busy holiday shopping season, according to Woodland Mall.

Store employees who are under 18 will be allowed to continue to work past 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Individual store managers will be responsible to coordinate with the mall about those young employees.

Read the full policy on Woodland Mall's website.

