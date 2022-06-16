Woodland Mall spotlights Black-owned businesses for Juneteenth

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall is commemorating Juneteenth this year by spotlighting its Black-owned businesses.

We’re told the businesses will be showcased online through Monday, June 20.

The mall lists the following Black-owned businesses featured at Woodland Mall.

AV & MK Vending (in the food court, sells eyelash products).

(in the food court, sells eyelash products). Fabulous Collaboration (in the food court, sells hair accessories).

(in the food court, sells hair accessories). NYC Barbershop (near Macy’s, offers styling services).

(near Macy’s, offers styling services). Unique (near Center Court, sells novelty LED products).

“We’re excited to recognize this important day in history by celebrating our Black-owned businesses,” says Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross. “These businesses play an integral role at Woodland, offering valuable products and experiences to our community. We invite community members to join in supporting these entrepreneurs on Juneteenth – and throughout the year.”

