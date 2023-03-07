Woodland Mall hosting Mad Hatter Tea Party on Saturday, March 18

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Woodland Mall has announced that it will be hosting a Mad Hatter Tea Party, inspired by the character from Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The event will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

The event will feature spring-themed crafts, snacks, and games. There will also be special appearances by Alice and the Mad Hatter. It will run until 1 p.m.

Sabo Public Relations Springtime Bunny

The tea party will kick-off the return of seasonal photo opportunities, which will be available until Saturday, April 8. The event will also feature photo opportunities with the Springtime Bunny. Throughout the season, photos with the Springtime Bunny will be offered in the Macy’s court, Monday-Friday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

“Our Mad Hatter Tea Party is a fun and interactive twist on the classic Lewis Caroll story with activities that are entertaining for the child in all of us,” said Mika Ross, interim marketing director. “Children can create their own Mad Hatter hat, enjoy tea and cookies, and take family portraits as part of the fun.”

The Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m. More information can be found on the mall’s website.