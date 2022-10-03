Woman sentenced to prison, restitution for role in 2020 GR riots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One of the defendants accused of participating in the 2020 riots in downtown Grand Rapids has been sentenced.

Olivia Hull was sentenced to spend one year behind bars after pleading guilty to charges related to the riots, including breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property, according to prosecutors.

We’re told Hull was also ordered to pay restitution.

Hull was accused of smashing the windows at Sundance Grill and Bar.

The riots began after what started as a peaceful protest on May 30, 2020 in response to the death of George Floyd.

