With traffic shift in place, construction will pick up on I-96 at M-6

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Eastbound traffic on I-96 is now sharing the westbound lanes in the construction project that will reconstruct I-96 at M-6.

The traffic sharing one side of the freeway is separated by a concrete barrier.

Westbound I-96 has only one lane in the construction zone while eastbound 96 has two lanes.

Ramp closures are also in effect:

36th Street to eastbound I-96 closed. Detour: Use 28th Street to eastbound I-96.

Eastbound I-96 to westbound M-6 closed. Detour: Exit early at 28th Street, west to either Patterson Avenue or M-37 Broadmoor Avenue, south to M-6.

Eastbound M-6 to eastbound I-96 closed. Detour: Exit at M-37 Broadmoor Avenue, north to 28th Street, east to I-96.



The current configuration is scheduled through July 12 for now.

When the eastbound pavement is completed, all traffic will use it while the westbound side is reconstructed.

The entire project is planned to be completed in mid-November.