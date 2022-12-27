What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.

“That project is moving right along,” says John Richard, spokesperson for MDOT’s Grand Region.

The plan has always been to rebuild I-196 between Hudsonville and Zeeland one side at a time.

“We've got the westbound side completely reconstructed,” says Richard. “Next year, traffic will be switched over to the new westbound lanes while eastbound is constructed.”

During the winter months, there will be two lanes open in each direction.

When the project gears up again in Spring 2023, eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the new westbound pavement at Byron Road, and ramp closures are expected at that interchange again, through Richard says they won’t be as disruptive as they were in 2022.

The two-year, 7-mile project is estimated to cost $66 million.

Plus, the replacement of the Zeeland Rest Area on eastbound I-196 is expected to be completed in 2023.

