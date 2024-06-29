What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (June 29 & 30)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is the final weekend in June, and Fourth of July is just ahead. With summer in full force, many Michiganders are taking the time to enjoy the warm weather.

If you're looking for some ideas, how about trying one of the events in our weekend happenings?

Grand Haven Art Festival

The 63rd annual Grand Haven Art Festival is in full swing. Nearly 90 artists are downtown turning it into an outdoor gallery. A new admission jury ensures that there are many new creatives alongside some of the festival favorites. Family Fun Day runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. There will be free arts and crafts activities for kids to make and take home. The festival runs until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It's free to attend. Click here for more.

Kalamazoo Mac & Cheese Festival

VIP tickets are already sold out, so if you want to get to the Mac and Cheese Festival in Kalamazoo, grab your general admission tickets as soon as possible. Guests can expect over 25 one-of-a-kind mac and cheese samples with more than 150 different libations to wash it all down. There will also be live music from a Bob Seger tribute band, family-friendly entertainment and games. It's at Homer Stryker Field on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Head to their website to purchase tickets.

Studio Park Sunset Cinema: "Barbie"

Enjoy a movie under the stars in downtown Grand Rapids this Saturday, June 28. Sunset Cinema offers free movies at the Studio Park piazza, and this weekend it's "Barbie". Bring your family and friends, a chair and some snacks. Drinks will be available for purchase. You can get the full lineup of the remaining Sunset Cinema movies and times on Studio Park's website.

SHOUT for South Haven's Cottage Walk

SHOUT for South Haven presents its 27th annual Cottage Walk from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. This fundraiser features five unique cottages in the area. From lake and harbor views to a classic farmhouse and a deep woods getaway, these homes all have their own individual styles and features. Tickets are $20 per person, and the proceeds will go towards South Haven's improvement and beautification projects. You can purchase your tickets at Dyckman Park next to the farmer's market. Find more information here.

2024 Portage Vintage Baseball Festival

Take a step back in time for the 2024 Portage Vintage Baseball Festival on Saturday, June 28. This free event brings together 14 vintage baseball clubs from Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. It's a full day of entertainment, history and education. There will be three fields of 1860's-style baseball games. It's taking place at Ramona Park in Portage until 6:30 p.m. The event is presented by the Continental Baseball Club of Kalamazoo. Click here for more information.

Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD

On Sunday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., head to Grand Rapids' Fulton Street Farmers Market to enjoy Love for Lily: Hope for PDCD. This event will be full of family fun, shopping, eating, music, raffles, kids crafts and more. Plus, it's all for a great cause. Lily was born with the life-threatening Pyruvate Dehydrogenase Complex Deficiency or PDCD, a neurodegenerative mitochondrial disease, for which there is no cure. All the money raised will go to the Hope For PDCD Foundation for research. It's free to attend and a great way to raise awareness and money. Head to the Love for Lily Facebook page for more information.

