What's going on in West Michigan this weekend (January 20 & 21)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a week of extremely cold temperatures and heavy snowfall, many of us are likely ready to get out of the house.

Whether you're a soccer fanatic, a musical lover or aspiring performer, there's sure to be something going on in West Michigan this weekend to catch your eye.

Opening Night for the Great Lakes Fútbol Club

Saturday, January 20 is opening night for West Michigan pro-am arena soccer club Great Lakes FC. You can watch the players in action beginning at 5:00 p.m. as the men's team takes on the Detroit Waza Flo. Then at 7:00 p.m., the Great Lakes FC Women's Team will be going up against the Indiana Lady Bolts. Both games are set to take place at the MSA Sports Spot on 32nd Street in Grand Rapids. You can watch either game in person or online. Tickets are $10 at the door, or you can buy a season pass for just $40.

Clyde's at the Civic Theatre

Clyde's takes the stage at Grand Rapids' Civic Theatre through January 28. Shows are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. The play's story revolves around a sandwich shop that offers formerly-incarcerated staff a shot at redemption. While the owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff are given purpose and permission to dream as they try to create the perfect sandwich. It's "Pay What You Want January" at the Civic Theatre and all seats are available for whatever price you can pay, making the theatre more accessible to all. Clyde's is meant for those 18 and up. Head to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre website for tickets.

"Building Buddies" at Grand Rapids Public Museum

There's a brand new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum for the youngest learners. "Building Buddies" opens Saturday, January 20, and while it's focused on ages two through eight, it is meant to captivate the imagination of all visitors. The exhibit will have attendees embark on a journey of exploration and creativity. The exhibit takes guests on an immersive journey through a neighborhood with lots of ways to engage, learn and get creative. There are many hands-on activities from painting walls to tending gardens. It's free with museum admission. Any Kent County resident age 17 and under gets in free. Adults are $10. If you can't make it this weekend, the exhibit will at the museum until August. Check out the Grand Rapids Public Museum's website for more information.

Symphony of Brotherhood: Honoring the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. The KSO joins community partners and the choruses from Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central to bring Dr. King's vision to life through music. The concert is titled after a passage from his 1963 speech given at Miller Auditorium: "With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation to a beautiful symphony of brotherhood". There will be also be a spoken-word performance from Dr. Kandace R. Lavender, and philanthropist Larry Bell will narrate Aaron Copland's Lincoln Portrait. The event is on Sunday, January 21 at Miller Auditorium at 3:00 p.m. Head to the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra's websitefor tickets.

Park Theatre's Open Mic Night Junior

Do you have a talented youngster who can't wait to hit the stage? Take them to Open Mic Night Junior at the Park Theatre in Holland. On Sunday, January 21, the stage is open to any performer under the age of 21. It costs $3 to get in. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6:00 p.m.

