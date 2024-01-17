Come see what General RV has to offer at the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

If visions of hitting the open road to head out camping are dancing in your head, head out to the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show this weekend.

People can view more than 200,000 square feet of RVs from a dozen dealers inside DeVos Place. General RV is one of the vendors appearing at the show, and they'll have a few recreational vehicles on site to fit anyone's budget and travel lifestyle.

View the latest motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, teardrops, fold-downs, and van campers are on display and available for purchase, with financing available right at the show.

Plus, guests will have opportunities to explore potential vacation destinations, hundreds of public and private campgrounds, resorts, and more.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at the following times:

Thursday, January 18, 3-9 p.m.

Friday, January 19, 12-9 p.m.

Saturday, January 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday, January 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids 6-14, or $18 for a multi-day ticket.

Get a complete show schedule at GrandRapidsRVShow.com.