West Michigan Tourist Association shares opportunities for mid-February events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We may be in the middle of winter, but West Michigan has several events that will still allow you to get outdoors this season.

The West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing a few fun events to enjoy this month:

Cranhill Ranch's Winterfest

Cranhill Ranch is bringing the fun and games for their upcoming Winterfest on February 18. Attendees will get a free meal, and there will be ice skating, snowshoeing, tubing and more (weather permitting). A petting zoo and pony rides will be sure to entertain the little ones. The Barn Store will be stocked with snacks and drinks as well. To top it all off, head to the tractor-drawn wagon rides to have some fun exploring. The event is at Cranhill Ranch from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Frostbite Trail Winter Cask, Flask & Fork Tasting Experience

The Frostbite Trail Winter Cask, Flask & Fork Tasting Experience returns for a tasting trek that runs throughout Antirim and Charlevoix counties. The trail runs once a month during Winter 2024 from noon to 6 p.m. Lost Cellars, Waterfire Vineyards, Blue Dot Farm & Vineyard, Short's Brewing Company, and more are teaming up to create a themed small-bite food tasting experience complete with a 2 oz. wine pour or a tasting pour of cider, beer or a sample cocktail. Find more information here.

Grass River Shiver 5K/10K Run/Walk Fundraiser

Put on your snowshoes and take a run or walk through the Grass River Natural Area as a fundraiser for their programs. This race in northern Michigan is just a short distance from Traverse City. Participants in the 10K will run two loops around the course. If running is not your thing, don't worry, walkers are welcome, too. The clock will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday for those who'd like an officially-clocked time, but the course will be up for rest of the weekend to those who need to start at a later time. A prize will be given to overall male and female 5K and 10K winners.

