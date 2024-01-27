Big Rapids nonprofit 'CranHill' to host annual family-friendly WinterFest

RODNEY, Mich. — With winter in full swing, you may be hoping to make the most out of the cold weather and snow.

If you're looking for family-friendly fun look no further than CranHill, a nonprofit organization, back with their annual WinterFest.

The nonprofit located just east of Big Rapids has been serving Michigan and the Great Lakes Region for over 54 years.

Their popular WinterFest offers two days filled with outdoor activities and family entertainment set against the backdrop of CranHill's 380-acre campus.

Attendees can enjoy a wide range of activities suitable for all ages. Those include snow tubing, ice skating, snowshoeing, broomball, ice climbing, pony rides and even a petting farm. The event features tractor-drawn wagon rides for convenient transportation, with four to five wagons continually running throughout the event.

A complimentary meal will be served from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., providing an opportunity for families to refuel during their winter adventures. Additionally, snacks and drinks are available for purchase at the Barn Store throughout the day.

For more information about WinterFest, please visit their website or call their main office at (231) 796-7669.

Event Details:

