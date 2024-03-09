West Michigan Tourist Association: Kick-off spring with some outdoor events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the official start of Spring right around the corner, days are getting longer and temperatures are beginning to warm.

If you're hoping to make the most out of your March, there are plenty of things you can do both indoors and outdoors.

Kaylie Pomper with the West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to talk about some events you might want to add to your calendar.

Michigan Maple Festival at Maple Row Sugarhouse

If you're looking to start off the season with something sweet, head to Maple Row Sugarhouse's "Michigan Maple Festival". It kicks off March 16 and runs for two weekends. The even features a pancake eating contest, horse drawn carriage rides, a free sugar house tour, live music, dances and a Civil War camp. For more information like dates and times, head over to their website.

"Irish Tea & Trivia" at Stuart Avenue Inn in Kalamazoo

If you're hoping to celebrate the Irish culture, but like to pay a quieter tribute to the Emerald Isle, visit Stuart Avenue Inn in Kalamazoo on Wednesday, March 13. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., they're hosting an "Irish Tea & Trivia". Attendees can enjoy the traditional savory and sweet foods as well as beverages like tea while taking part in trivia. With tea being one of the Irish people's favorite drinks, it is known as one of the largest tea-consuming countries. Reservations can be made on their website.



"Celts and Kayaks" at Crystal Mountain

Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville is hosting an early St. Patrick's Day celebration called "Celts and Kayaks". On Saturday, March 16, participate in a kayak race course. Equipment is provided, and personal equipment is prohibited. All participants must have their own helmet and be at least 8-years-old. Day-of registration is required 30-minutes prior to the event starting at 11 a.m. Also included throughout the day are lunch specials, live music, a scavenger hunt and ski events. You can also rent a Fat Tire Bike, snowshoes, ice skates and archery equipment throughout the day. Other attractions include horse-drawn surrey rides, glitter tattoos, a build-a-buddy workshop and outdoor laser tag. For times and additional details like pricing, head to their website.

