West Michigan GLOBE TROTTERS: Family Closes in on Visiting All 50 States

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many have a goal of visiting all 50 states in their lifetime. For some, it takes a lifetime to do it. For the Morgan Family in Grand Rapids, they're wasting no time, in seeing all 50 U.S states.

"My first day was next to a glacier on a cruise ship... Like what?" explains Chloe Morgan.

Usually, the first day of school means reconnecting with friends and meeting the teacher. For the Morgans, things aren't as usual as they are, for other students.

“Even just the way the people act differently and the environment we are in… It's just cool to see," said Sadie Morgan.

The Morgan's environment is currently, all over the states. Visits to 46 out of the 50, are already in the books. "Our goal is to hit all four of those before I graduate high school," explained Sadie.

Having hit 46 states, the Morgans still need to visit Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and, Hawaii to hit 50.

Despite all the traveling that Morgans endure, school remains a top priority. “All we need is a computer and a charger. And we can literally do school wherever we want," explained Sadie, a Freshman at Michigan Connections Academy.

Ella Morgan, the girl's Mother makes sure Chloe and Sadie are always in a state of education, no matter what state they're in.

“We do our best to kind of live small when we're here in town, and so that we can go big, and explore and have that intentional time with our girls," said Ella.

While traveling across the country can be expensive, Ella Morgan emphasizes that there are ways, to do it on a budget...

Things like packing meals before road trips. Limiting eating out to only 1 meal per day when traveling. And setting budgets at gift shops, are all ways to save, when traveling.

As the Morgans are looking closer to ending their 50-state journey, they already know what's ahead. "We're also looking forward to then continuing to build on some of the countries that we've been able to bring the girls to,” emphasized Ella.

From left to right: Chloe, Ella, and Sadie Morgan pose in front of their almost completed U.S. travel map.

The Morgan family hopes to see our country's newest state, Hawaii, as the final state of their journey. They plan to see the islands before Sadie graduates High School in 2027.

