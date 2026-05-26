'We heard two explosions': Neighbor recalls Plainfield Township home destruction

PLAINFIELD TWP, Mich — A house on Rollaway Drive in Plainfield Township exploded early Tuesday morning, sending debris across the street. Neighbors pulled a woman from the wreckage. Investigators found a man's body among the debris hours later.

Steve Huizinga, a neighbor who lives in the area and shared footage of the aftermath, said the first explosion woke him up around 4 a.m.

"4am massive explosion," said Huizinga.

WATCH: Neighbor speaks to FOX 17 after house explosion

Neighbors reported hearing two explosions around 4 a.m.

Huizinga said a second, smaller explosion followed shortly after.

"4am and we heard two explosions. We heard the initial one that woke us up, and then maybe a couple minutes later we heard another smaller explosion, and then you know, by then we were on our way down here, you know, we're so I was filming away, and then the police, of course, came, and then they were shooing me away."

When FOX17 crews arrived on scene around 6 a.m., fires were still burning and smoke was still rolling from the home.

VIDEO: Aerial views of the house explosion aftermath

Drone video of house explosion

Huizinga described the scale of the destruction.

"There was debris all the way across the street, so it was amazing, all the neighbors were out, because I mean, you couldn't, you heard that explosion, you knew something was wrong."

WATCH: Explosion captured by doorbell video

Ring Doorbell video of house explosion

Anyone with information on the explosion is encouraged to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6125. Detectives specifically requested video evidence be shared to investigators through this link.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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