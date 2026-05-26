Plainfield Twp. home leveled in explosion, cause and injuries still under investigation

PLAINFIELD TWP., Mich. — We're following breaking news out of Plainfield Twp. this morning.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says crews are investigating a home explosion Tuesday morning.

It happened on Rollaway Dr., which is near 7 Mile and Division Ave.

The FOX 17 crew at the scene says the home appears to be leveled.

Kent County Undersheriff Bryan Muir said around 4:00 AM on Tuesday, his department received several calls of an explosion rocking homes as far as 3 miles away from the scene on Rollaway Dr. One woman was rescued from the home by a neighbor and is currently in the hospital in serious condition. A male is also associated with the address of the home in the explosion, but Undersheriff Muir told us they have not been able to locate him.

Cadaver dogs and officers will search the scene of the home once it is safe to do so.

Initially, five different fire departments in addition to KCSD responded to the scene. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms have been seen on-scene investigating, in addition to DTE employees.

Andy Curtis / WXMI

Andy Curtis / WMXI

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 17 for updates.

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