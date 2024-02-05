Watch Now
WATCH: Firefighters rescue 2 deer from icy water in Plainfield Twp.

Firefighters from two departments pulled two deer from icy water at Versluis Park. The Plainfield Township Fire Department posted about the rescue on social media.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Feb 04, 2024
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from two departments pulled two deer from icy water at Versluis Park.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department posted about the rescue on social media Saturday, extending its gratitude to the Cannon Township Fire Department for their help.

Plainfield Twp. firefighters rescue 2 deer from icy water

We’re told good Samaritans helped warm the deer after the latter were brought back to shore.

