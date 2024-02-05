WATCH: Firefighters rescue 2 deer from icy water in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters from two departments pulled two deer from icy water at Versluis Park.

The Plainfield Township Fire Department posted about the rescue on social media Saturday, extending its gratitude to the Cannon Township Fire Department for their help.

Watch video of the rescue below:

Plainfield Twp. firefighters rescue 2 deer from icy water

We’re told good Samaritans helped warm the deer after the latter were brought back to shore.

