WATCH: Mom sentenced for murder of 10-month-old daughter

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kent County woman who was found guilty of murder and child abuse in the death of her 10-month-old daughter learned her punishment Wednesday.

Tatiana Fusari was found guilty of murdering her daughter, Mary Welch, back in October.

Fusari was given a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering her daughter.

She was sentenced in front of Kent County Judge Paul J Denenfeld Wednesday afternoon on charges of murder and child abuse.

Fusari’s husband, Seth Welch, was also convicted of murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of their daughter.

Fusari testified previously in court that she was abused and tortured by her husband, and that left her unable to care for little Mary.

