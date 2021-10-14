Jury finds Kent County woman guilty of murdering 10-month-old daughter

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A jury has found a Kent County woman guilty of murder and child abuse in the death of her 10-month-old daughter.

Thursday, Tatiana Fusari was found guilty of murdering her daughter, Mary Welch.

Earlier this week, Fusari testified that she was abused and tortured by her husband, Seth Welch, and that left her unable to care for little Mary.

But prosecutors were adamant in pointing out that while Fusari claims she was feeding her baby, the autopsy showed the opposite.

The Kent County prosecutor tells us the jury deliberated for three hours before finding Fusari guilty of murder and child abuse.

Seth Welch is already serving a sentence of life in prison for the death of Mary.

