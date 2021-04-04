Walker shooting victim identified, teen suspect to be tried as an adult

WALKER, Mich. — Waker police have provided an update on last night’s shooting, which they say resulted in the death of one victim.

That victim has been identified as Damone Hammock, 43, from Walker, according to the Walker Police Department.

Police say a male of 16 years was subsequently brought into custody at the Kent County Juvenile Detention center, adding that he faces murder and felony firearm charges.

We’re told the suspect will be tried as an adult, as determined by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He is expected to be arraigned next week.

Those with any new information in connection to last night’s shooting are encouraged to call the Detective Bureau at 616-791-6788.

