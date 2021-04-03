1 dead in Walker shooting following 'large disturbance'

WALKER, Mich. — One person is dead in Walker following a “large disturbance” near Cedar Run Court Friday evening.

Chief Greg Long with the Walker Police Department says they responded to initial reports of gunfire when they located the victim deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.

We’re told a fight had broken out, leading to the shooting.

Long tells us a person of interest was taken into custody without incident and that all involved parties have been detained and questioned.

Residents in the area were removed from the immediate area until authorities deem that is safe for them to return to their homes, according to Walker police.

