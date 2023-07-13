Walker Pizza Hut restaurants to host fundraiser in honor of fallen officer

WALKER, Mich. — Two Walker-area Pizza Hut restaurants will host a special fundraiser later this month in honor of a fallen police officer.

Officer Trevor Parker Slot with the Walker Police Department died in the line of duty on October 13, 2011.

Suspected bank robbers hit and killed the officer as he was putting out stop sticks on I-96 at 8th Avenue.

Responding police later shot and killed the suspects.

The two Pizza Hut locations— 2200 Alpine Ave. NW, Walker and 4400 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Walker— will donate 20-percent of their all-day sales on Tuesday, July 25, to the Trevor P Slot Foundation.

The foundation provides scholarships to students interested in criminal justice careers.

The fundraiser runs from open until close at both restaurants, and includes dine-in, carry out and pickup orders.

To participate, just mention the fundraiser or print out and bring this flyer.

As part of the fundraiser, Walker’s Community Engagement Officer and Mayor Gary Carey Jr. will be at the Standale Pizza Hut on Lake Michigan Dr. from 5:30- 7 p.m. to chat with community members.

