Walker PD using virtual reality to help train officers

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department is utilizing virtual reality technology to help train officers.

“With reality based training the idea is to get us in as close to real life scenarios and the unknowns that officers deal with on a daily basis. Get them to that, so when that happens on the streets, and they’re in that moment, instead of just randomly —that fight or flight kicks in and they can stay calm, and stay more calm in those situations to better the outcome of that situation,” Walker Police Officer and virtual reality trainer Tyler Glass said.

Walker PD officers handle the training like pros. When FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire tried...it didn't go well. She got her partner killed.

“So the big benefit with the virtual reality stuff with training, is the elimination of needing large spaces for training,” Glass explained.

The training started a few months ago, when Walker PD upgraded their tasers. The new tasers work slightly differently than the old ones, with two shots required. The new tasers also have 10 rounds.

Officers are instructed to aim for the torso and the thigh to create the right amount of distance for the taser to deploy properly.

“This VR, as you can see, we’re in a small room right here. With just a couple different products. It really just eliminates that hassle,” Glass said.

It's all in the name of preparing for the worst.

