VIDEO: Aftermath of attack on GR Township fire lieutenant

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17, through an open records request, obtained video that shows the aftermath of an attack on a Grand Rapids Township fire lieutenant who was on the job at the time.

The man was reportedly suicidal.

The incident happened near the end of November 2024.

Township Supervisor Michael DeVries says changes have been made to the building's security since then.

“We have changed to a keypad access system for our staff,” DeVries said.

There's also now only one way in and out of the building during office hours, through the main front door.

Signage was also added to reflect changes, DeVries said.

"Since this incident, you’ve upgraded security and hired more staff?" FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“Exactly," DeVries replied.

"Was that determined to be something you had to do after something like this happened to one of your own?" Dunmire asked.

“No, our staffing situation has been difficult since the pandemic,” DeVries replied.

The township supervisor says there have been three new hires since the November incident, when a man gained entry to the building.

“There’s people out there that live on the edge. It seems to be more and more of those,” DeVries said.

In the body camera video, the fire lieutenant can be heard saying the man bit him.

DeVries was happy to report to FOX 17 on Thursday that the lieutenant will be back on the job next week.

