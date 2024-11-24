Grand Rapids Township fire lieutenant attacked by suicidal man with a gun

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Township fire lieutenant is in the hospital after he was attacked by a suicidal man with a gun, deputies say.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the township fire station on the East Beltline shortly before 4:00pm on Saturday.

Deputies say the lieutenant was working alone in the station's garage when a man arrived at the facility. The lieutenant let him in, "because he thought the man was there to work on the concrete."

"It was learned that the man was suicidal, had consumed illicit drugs, was in possession of a firearm," the release said.

The lieutenant called for an emergency response. When KCSO deputies arrived at the station, they saw the man "actively assaulting the lieutenant."

Deputies then restrained the suspect and arrested him. The Kent County Prosecutor's Office will likely review his case.

The lieutenant was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, suffering from multiple injuries.

"KCSO prays for the Lieutenant's recovery," the release said.

